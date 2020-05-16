|
|
EDWARDS Alison Late of The Junction
Passed peacefully in Her sleep
10th May, 2020
Aged 65 Years
Dearly loved daughter of The Late Robert & Norma Edwards. Much loved sister & sister-in-law of Margaret & Kevin, Liz, Robyn and Greg. Cherished aunt & great aunt of their families. Loved by the Edwards, Watson & Wyse families. Friend to many.
To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, a Celebration of Alison's Life will take place privately.
A Memorial Service to Celebrate Alison's Life with her fmaily and friends will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Alison, donations to 'HMRI- Ovarian Cancer Research' may be made directly with HMRI.
'Dearly Loved,
Forever Missed'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020