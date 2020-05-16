Home
Alison EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS Alison Late of The Junction

Passed peacefully in Her sleep

10th May, 2020

Aged 65 Years



Dearly loved daughter of The Late Robert & Norma Edwards. Much loved sister & sister-in-law of Margaret & Kevin, Liz, Robyn and Greg. Cherished aunt & great aunt of their families. Loved by the Edwards, Watson & Wyse families. Friend to many.



To ensure the health & safety of family and friends at this time, a Celebration of Alison's Life will take place privately.



A Memorial Service to Celebrate Alison's Life with her fmaily and friends will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Alison, donations to 'HMRI- Ovarian Cancer Research' may be made directly with HMRI.



'Dearly Loved,

Forever Missed'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020
