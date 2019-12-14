Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
The Chapel,
Harris St,
Wallsend
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexandra JENKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexandra JENKINS

Add a Memory
Alexandra JENKINS Notice
JENKINS Alexandra NETTA

Formerly of

Speers Point

Passed peacefully

7th December 2019

Aged 90 years

Dearly loved wife of Ralph (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lee-Ann and Steven, Anthony and Sharon. Loving nan of Meegan, Mark, Kim and Cidney and adored great-nan of Toby, Josie and Eden.



Family and friends of Netta are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Monday 16th December 2019 service commencing at 12noon.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexandra's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -