Home
Services
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for ALEXANDER HODGES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALEXANDER "Alec" HODGES

Add a Memory
ALEXANDER "Alec" HODGES Notice
HODGES ALEXANDER "Alec" of Rutherford

Beloved husband of JAN, cherished father and father in law of LISA and JOHN, NICOLEE and DAVID. Much loved Pop of ASHLEIGH and LUKE, LACHLAN and CAITLIN. A loved member of the HODGES, THOMAS, LILLY and RICHARDSON families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Christopher's Anglican Church, Verge St, Rutherford on FRIDAY, 7th February, 2020 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mater Oncology Unit may be left at the church.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALEXANDER's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -