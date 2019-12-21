Home
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Alexander HARRISON Notice
HARRISON Alexander Late of Wallsend

Passed away

16th December 2019

Aged 91 years



Loving husband of the late Alice. Loved brother of Elaine Anderson (dec'd) and Betty Padgett (dec'd). Treasured uncle of Russell and Sonja, Chris and Steve and Paul. Loved great uncle, great great uncle and a dear friend to many. Loved step father of Tony and Lorraine Monaghan.



The family and friends of Alex are invited to attend his Funeral to be held in The Chapel, 12 Harris St Wallsend on Monday 23rd December 2019. Service commencing at 9.30am.



Family would like a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Wallsend Manor for their loving care and support.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -