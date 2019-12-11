Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Toronto Baptist Church
186 The Boulevarde
Toronto
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Gall ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Alexander Gall ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON Alexander Gall 'Sonny'

Late of Opal Aged

Care, Rutherford

Formerly of Bolwarra

Passed Peacefully

7th December, 2019

Aged 92 yrs, 10 mths



Beloved husband of Margaret for over 68 years. Loving father & father-in-law of David and Kim (dec'd), Christine and Michael, Peter and Chun, and Philip. Proud Grandfather of Lauren and Mark, Simon and Olivia, Karina and Shaun. Devoted Great Grandfather of Matilda, Elke, Darcy, India, Lexi, Cataleya, and Orlando. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and John in Adelaide, Bill (dec'd) and Margaret in Cherrybrook, John and Marie in Gymea. Fond uncle to their families.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Alex's Life to be held in Toronto Baptist Church, 186 The Boulevarde, Toronto this Friday 13th December, 2019 service commencing at 11.00am.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Alex, donations to 'The Church Building Fund', may be made at the service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -