ANDERSON Alexander Gall 'Sonny'
Late of Opal Aged
Care, Rutherford
Formerly of Bolwarra
Passed Peacefully
7th December, 2019
Aged 92 yrs, 10 mths
Beloved husband of Margaret for over 68 years. Loving father & father-in-law of David and Kim (dec'd), Christine and Michael, Peter and Chun, and Philip. Proud Grandfather of Lauren and Mark, Simon and Olivia, Karina and Shaun. Devoted Great Grandfather of Matilda, Elke, Darcy, India, Lexi, Cataleya, and Orlando. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and John in Adelaide, Bill (dec'd) and Margaret in Cherrybrook, John and Marie in Gymea. Fond uncle to their families.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Alex's Life to be held in Toronto Baptist Church, 186 The Boulevarde, Toronto this Friday 13th December, 2019 service commencing at 11.00am.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Alex, donations to 'The Church Building Fund', may be made at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 11, 2019