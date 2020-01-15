Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
View Map
ALEICE EMMETT

ALEICE EMMETT Notice
EMMETT (nee Singleton) ALEICE

Late of Toronto,

Formerly of Canberra

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by her side

11th January 2020

Aged 73 years



Dearly loved wife of Lindsay. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Natalie, Megan and John, Lyndsay and Andrew. Loving Grandma of Abhishek, Max, Katherine, Liam, and Erin. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Joy and Tom, Jo-Ann (dec'd) and fond aunt of their families.



The Family and Friends of ALEICE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 17th January 2020, Service commencing at 9.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to H.M.R.I for cancer research may be made at the Service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
