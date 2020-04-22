Home
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
9:30 AM
pettigrew.com.au/buckley-alan/
Alan Kirk BUCKLEY

Alan Kirk BUCKLEY Notice
BUCKLEY Alan Kirk Late of Lambton

Passed at home

16th April, 2020

Aged 66 Years



Dearly loved husband of Colleen. Much loved father of Terence and Clare, and Alan. Cherished brother of Terri Jill Martin. Uncle and great uncle of Anika and Stephen, Daniel, Thomas, James and Minna.



To ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time, Alan's service will be by invitation only.



For those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Friday 24th April, 2020 at 9.30am, please visit pettigrew.com.au/buckley-alan/. We also invite you to send a 'Hug from Home', a message that will be attached to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 22, 2020
