|
|
JURD Alan Passed away suddenly 25.02.2020 Aged 76 years Late of Paxton Beloved husband of JEANETTE. Loving father and father-in-law to THERESA and DAVID, KRISTINE and ROGER. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather to their FAMILIES. A loved and respected member of the JURD and BUMAN FAMILIES. Family and Friends of ALAN are warmly invited to attend a Reflection of his Life in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Westcott St., Cessnock this SATURDAY, 29.02.2020 at 2:00pm. This service will be preceded by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Leukemia Foundation, in support of Alan's son-in-law David, who is currently undergoing treatment. C.R.SMYTH &SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 28, 2020