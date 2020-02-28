Home
Services
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan JURD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan JURD

Add a Memory
Alan JURD Notice
JURD Alan Passed away suddenly 25.02.2020 Aged 76 years Late of Paxton Beloved husband of JEANETTE. Loving father and father-in-law to THERESA and DAVID, KRISTINE and ROGER. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather to their FAMILIES. A loved and respected member of the JURD and BUMAN FAMILIES. Family and Friends of ALAN are warmly invited to attend a Reflection of his Life in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Westcott St., Cessnock this SATURDAY, 29.02.2020 at 2:00pm. This service will be preceded by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Leukemia Foundation, in support of Alan's son-in-law David, who is currently undergoing treatment. C.R.SMYTH &SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -