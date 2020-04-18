Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Arthur JONES

Add a Memory
Alan Arthur JONES Notice
JONES Alan Arthur Late of Maryville

Passed peacefully at home

12th April, 2020

Aged 81 Years



It is with great sadness that we farewell our much loved husband, father and father-in-law of Vicki, Kelli and Ian, Jason and Christine, Brooke and Carianne. Proud Pa of Kaitlyn and Will, Jack and Tegan, Patrick, Sean, Chloe, and Luc, Great Pa to Louie. Brother, brother-in-law and uncle to Meryl and Barry Fellows, Greg and Coreda Jones, Tony and Diane Mason and their families.



We thank all friends of our family for the great times you shared with Al and us over the years, and your support during this time of his passing. You all meant a great deal to him and we are certain you will miss him as much as we will.



Al's service was held privately, due to current restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -