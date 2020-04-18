|
JONES Alan Arthur Late of Maryville
Passed peacefully at home
12th April, 2020
Aged 81 Years
It is with great sadness that we farewell our much loved husband, father and father-in-law of Vicki, Kelli and Ian, Jason and Christine, Brooke and Carianne. Proud Pa of Kaitlyn and Will, Jack and Tegan, Patrick, Sean, Chloe, and Luc, Great Pa to Louie. Brother, brother-in-law and uncle to Meryl and Barry Fellows, Greg and Coreda Jones, Tony and Diane Mason and their families.
We thank all friends of our family for the great times you shared with Al and us over the years, and your support during this time of his passing. You all meant a great deal to him and we are certain you will miss him as much as we will.
Al's service was held privately, due to current restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 18, 2020