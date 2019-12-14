Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
The Chapel, Wallsend
AILEEN IRIS BASHFORD

AILEEN IRIS BASHFORD Notice
BASHFORD AILEEN IRIS Late of Wallsend

Passed peacefully

13th December 2019

Aged 85 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor Bashford. Beloved mother of Sam, Rosalie (dec'd), Ronald and Graeme. Loving grandmother of Andrew, Megan, Alicia, Carly and Timothy. Proud great grandmother of Anthony, Elliot, Rory, Aria and Addison.



She will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew her, including her many surviving friends at Wallsend Bowling Club where she was a life member.



Family and friends of Aileen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Wallsend on Thursday 19th December 2019 service commencing at 12.00 noon.



In lieu of flowers donation may be made at the service to Motor Neurone Disease.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
