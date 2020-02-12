|
KERRISON (nee Frew) Adele Late of Glendale
Passed away
5th February 2020
Aged 84 years
Dearly loved wife of Roderick (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Darren (dec'd), Sandra and Michael, and Tanya. Cherished 'Nana Flat' to Brenden, Makaylah and Justin, and Nan to Ava, Eli and Ivy. Treasured sister and sister-in-law of Robin and Jenny, Jan and Les (dec'd). A loved aunty, cousin, niece and friend to many.
The family and friends of Adele are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held at The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Monday 17th February 2020, service commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 12, 2020