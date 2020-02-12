Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
Adele KERRISON

Adele KERRISON Notice
KERRISON (nee Frew) Adele Late of Glendale

Passed away

5th February 2020

Aged 84 years



Dearly loved wife of Roderick (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Darren (dec'd), Sandra and Michael, and Tanya. Cherished 'Nana Flat' to Brenden, Makaylah and Justin, and Nan to Ava, Eli and Ivy. Treasured sister and sister-in-law of Robin and Jenny, Jan and Les (dec'd). A loved aunty, cousin, niece and friend to many.



The family and friends of Adele are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held at The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Monday 17th February 2020, service commencing at 12pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
