WILSON Adam David Passed away unexpectedly 29.04.2020 Aged 37 Years Late of Weston Beloved husband of Summa. Much loved son to Julie. An adored brother to Belinda. A caring son-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle to their families. A dear friend to many. Family and friends of Adam are respectfully advised his private Funeral Service took place in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope on Wednesday, 13.05.2020. C.R.SMYTH & SON 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 16, 2020